Home entertainment Former Ryan Dorsey of Naya Rivera poses for a Christmas photo with their son

Former Ryan Dorsey of Naya Rivera poses for a Christmas photo with their son

Dec 06, 2020 0 Comments
Former Ryan Dorsey of Naya Rivera poses for a Christmas photo with their son

Naya RiveraEx-husband, Ryan Dorsey, Sends holiday greetings to everyone this year – except 2020 … which claimed Naya’s life.

Ryan released a photo this weekend showing him and the son he shares with Naya, Josie, Decorating a Christmas tree. Young Josie puts the star on top, while her dad raises him with a Santa hat.

His title … “#Everyone is happy. You, you, and even you. I hope no one gets anything but happiness except you. I’m talking to you, 2020. #f *** 2020.”

It’s both chin – because of how hard it was for everyone this year – but deeply personal. Ryan and the rest of the Rivera family have been devastated Naya’s death This summer.

You may remember … she took Josie to Lake Brew in Ventura County, where they both boarded a boat and went out into the water. Several hours later, a search team was sent The boat did not return – They only found Josie without any trace of Naya.


Background

He was later found drowning – several days after rescue teams and professional divers swept the lake.

Naya’s own family – including Ryan – made several trips during the rescue effort … it still weighs on his ex. 2020, no doubt a particularly difficult year for Ryan.

At least she keeps her boyfriend in good spirits during the holidays.

READ  Katy Perry gets court protection from charges of stalkers arrested at home.

You May Also Like

Pete Davidson Staten Island Anti-Govt Lockdown 'Babies' Roasts on SNL

Pete Davidson Staten Island Anti-Govt Lockdown ‘Babies’ Roasts on SNL

‘It means to me’

Montalorian Season 2 Episode 6 Review: A Phone Call to Baby Yoda and Manto

Montalorian Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Baby Yoda and Manto Meet a Star Wars Icon

The Kardashians are renting an incredible alpine garden on Lake Tahoe

The Kardashians are renting an incredible alpine garden on Lake Tahoe

Kenya Moore Details "Disaster" Date with Kanye West: "The Crazyst Thing"

Kenya Moore Details “Disaster” Date with Kanye West: “The Crazyst Thing”

Author of 'Hillbilly Elegy' on politicians violating COVID-19 rules by hurting businesses: 'fundamentally unfair'

Author of ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ on politicians violating COVID-19 rules by hurting businesses: ‘fundamentally unfair’

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *