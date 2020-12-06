Former Ryan Dorsey of Naya Rivera poses for a Christmas photo with their son

Naya RiveraEx-husband, Ryan Dorsey, Sends holiday greetings to everyone this year – except 2020 … which claimed Naya’s life.

Ryan released a photo this weekend showing him and the son he shares with Naya, Josie, Decorating a Christmas tree. Young Josie puts the star on top, while her dad raises him with a Santa hat.

His title … “#Everyone is happy. You, you, and even you. I hope no one gets anything but happiness except you. I’m talking to you, 2020. #f *** 2020.”

It’s both chin – because of how hard it was for everyone this year – but deeply personal. Ryan and the rest of the Rivera family have been devastated Naya’s death This summer.

You may remember … she took Josie to Lake Brew in Ventura County, where they both boarded a boat and went out into the water. Several hours later, a search team was sent The boat did not return – They only found Josie without any trace of Naya.



He was later found drowning – several days after rescue teams and professional divers swept the lake.

Naya’s own family – including Ryan – made several trips during the rescue effort … it still weighs on his ex. 2020, no doubt a particularly difficult year for Ryan.