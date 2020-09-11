Former’top cook’ participant Aaron Grissom dies, loses control of the motorcycle

Exclusive details
2:58 PM PT -According to law enforcement sources, TMZ… Aaron seems to have lost control of the motorcycle after hitting the curb at the roundabout.
Witnesses told police they had seen Aaron’s 2018 Suzuki GSX-R750 drive through the roundabout at high speed before crash, according to our sources. We were told Aaron was wearing a helmet and no other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.
I also heard that the medics performed CPR on Aaron after another driver tried chest compressions before the emergency responders arrived.
Aaron Grissom -Best known for its’Top Chef’ Season 12 competition-died in an apparent motorcycle crash in Washington State.
Grissom died Tuesday after suffering a “multiple armed injury” in a car accident, according to Pierce County medical coroners who ruled his death as an accident.
According to a friend and former colleague, the accident took place in the Chambers Bay area.
Grissom was one of the 16 contestants who took part in “Top Chef: Boston” in 2014, but the fans didn’t like it and they were eliminated quite early. While appearing on the show, he actually lived in LA and worked as a chef at Bow & Truss in North Hollywood.
Food network
Prior to that, he starred in an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and featured Annex of Dirty Oscar in Tacoma named Aaron.
Reportedly, he was recently working again as a restaurant chef in the Tacoma area, Billy Eilish, Before the epidemic ends work.
Aaron was 34 years old.
First published-1:17 PM PT