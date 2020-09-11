Former’top cook’ participant Aaron Grissom dies, loses control of the motorcycle

Exclusive details

Aaron Grissom -Best known for its’Top Chef’ Season 12 competition-died in an apparent motorcycle crash in Washington State.

Grissom died Tuesday after suffering a “multiple armed injury” in a car accident, according to Pierce County medical coroners who ruled his death as an accident.

According to a friend and former colleague, the accident took place in the Chambers Bay area.

Grissom was one of the 16 contestants who took part in “Top Chef: Boston” in 2014, but the fans didn’t like it and they were eliminated quite early. While appearing on the show, he actually lived in LA and worked as a chef at Bow & Truss in North Hollywood.



Prior to that, he starred in an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and featured Annex of Dirty Oscar in Tacoma named Aaron.

Reportedly, he was recently working again as a restaurant chef in the Tacoma area.

Aaron was 34 years old.