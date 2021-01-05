Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix in danger

The pandemic could cause the Melbourne event to be postponed. Bahrain can take your place

The first race of the Formula 1 world championship, which has 23 races scheduled, is in danger, after the championship organization has scheduled the season, as happens every year, from Melbourne.

Related

The Australian Grand Prix, slated for March 21, may not take place due to the pandemic, as there is a chance the new wave will spread and with it a whole set of restrictions.

Unlike what happened in 2020, the race will not be canceled, but postponed, if it cannot be played on the scheduled date.

The Australian race organizers have not put tickets on sale, a normal situation given the absence of audiences in the stands throughout 2020, due to the pandemic.

The structure surrounding the Australian GP stage is starting to be put in place two months before the race, so a decision will have to be made at the end of January.

The Bahrain Grand Prix could take over from Melbourne on March 28, and the Australian race would be postponed until the fall.

Provisional 2021 calendar:

March 21 – Australia (Melbourne)

March 28 – Bahrain (Sakhir)

April 11 – China (Shanghai)

April 25 – to be awarded

May 9 – Spain (Barcelona)

May 23 – Monaco

June 6 – Azerbaijan (Baku)

June 13 – Canada (Montreal)

June 27 – France (Le Castellet)

July 4 – Austria (Spielberg)

July 18 – United Kingdom (Silverstone)

August 1 – Hungary (Budapest)

August 29 – Belgium (Spa)

September 5 – Netherlands (Zandvoort)

September 12 – Italy (Monza)

September 26 – Russia (Sochi)

October 3 – Singapore

October 10 – Japan (Suzuka)

October 24 – United States (Austin)

October 31 – Mexico

November 14 – Brazil (São Paulo)

November 28 – Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

December 5 – Abu Dhabi