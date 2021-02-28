Home World Formula E: Saudis prevent missile attack

Feb 28, 2021 0 Comments
Who said they heard explosions in the sky in the area where the two Formula E races took place, as is now known, had to do with the missile attack, which was intercepted by the Saudis. Local reports say a house was damaged by the blast or explosions, but no one was reported injured.
Saudi Arabia has patriotic missiles that were ‘popular’ during the first invasion of Iraq. It is often heard that the Iraqi invasions were defended by American patriots, and almost 30 years later, probably the most developed versions, still save lives.
From what we can see, the security system is functioning properly and no one is in danger, but this situation reveals what a stable war situation the country will find itself in.
One of the Saudi generals told Al Jazeera that the Yemeni rebels were responsible for the attack. They are Shiite Muslims and, therefore, the priests of Saudi Arabia, which is Sunni.
Saudi Arabia has been criticized internationally for its access to the Houthis in Yemen because of its long-running bombings in the country, which is only a point of warning to the United Nations, and the high number of civilian casualties.
Logically, it is not possible to know whether this attack was driven directly in Formula E, or whether it was accidental.

