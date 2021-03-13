Home World Four people have been killed in a military plane crash in Kazakhstan

Four people have been killed in a military plane crash in Kazakhstan

Queda de avião militar no Cazaquistão provoca quatro mortos

  03/13/2021

Authorities say four people have been killed and two others injured when a military plane crashed as it tried to land in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Alma-Ata.

“According to initial data, four people died and two were taken to a nearby hospital,” the Central Asian Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement.

Alma-Ada Airport (South) indicated that the connection with Antonov-26 ended at approximately 17:20 local (11:20 in Lisbon) “after the plane crashed at the end of the runway” to land at the “access point”.

The plane was flying from the capital Noor-Sultan to Alma-Atta, the Kazakh ministry said. No reason was given for what happened, but there was heavy fog during the fall.

According to the Russian news agency Interfox, the aircraft belongs to the National Security Council of the Kazakh Special Services.

Kazakh President Qasim-Jomar Tokayev conveyed his condolences to the victims in a message on social networking site Twitter, announcing that “work has begun to clarify the causes of the disaster.”

