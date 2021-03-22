Home World Four people were killed and 19 were injured in a truck carrying refugees in Croatia

Mar 22, 2021 0 Comments
Luca

  • Article | 03/22/2021 11:55

At least 4 people have been killed and 19 seriously injured in Croatia today after a truck crash that illegally hid about 30 refugees between rolls of kraft paper, the Hina agency said.

The accident took place on the highway connecting Belgrade with the Croatian capital, near the town of Nova Gradiska, 150 kilometers east of Zagreb.

Director of Nova Gradisk Hospital Joseph Kolodzej confirmed that 11 Syrian refugees had been admitted and that 8 more were being taken to hospitals near the crash site.

“Six people were seriously injured, one of them in life-threatening condition and the other underwent surgery,” Kolodgeez said.

Firefighters at the scene of the crash told the Nova TV station that about 30 people, including children, were traveling between the trucks.

The vehicle, registered in Serbia, was carrying large and heavy packaging papers hidden by Syrian refugees.

“It was horrible. Some of them fell out of the vehicle, while others were crushed between the scrolls of paper the truck was carrying,” said the same firefighter.

