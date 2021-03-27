Fox News has sued for $ 1.3 billion for election fraud

Dominion voting systems, which control most of the voting machines in the United States, have sued Fox News for $ 1.3 billion ($ 1.1 billion) in defamation, based on channel television’s promoting unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud. .

In several broadcasts on Donald Trump’s “friend” channel, it was reported that last year, an American company changed the ballot box in order to reject the then presidential re-election.

Fox News, which invited commentators for the purpose of publishing anti-Dominion conspiracy theories during the 2020 election, argues that the case “ignored the truth.”

Close Subscribe to newsletters Daily News Get the information first.

The television company responded: “Fox News Media is proud of its 2020 election coverage, follows the highest tradition of the American press, and we will defend against unsubstantiated lawsuits.”

In the United States, Dominion is one of the largest manufacturers of voting machines. These machines have already been used by at least 28 states in last November’s election.

There is no evidence of electoral fraud in the presidential election, and this argument has been refuted by US courts and Trump-appointed judges.

Smartmatic, one of the election technology companies, sued Fox Corporation for $ 2.2 billion (1. 1.8 billion) in January over similar issues.