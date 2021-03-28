Scientists have long acknowledged that the Moon formed about 4.5 billion years ago when a protoplanet called Thea struck Earth. Fragments of this impact could be buried deep in our planet, a new study suggests.

The team of scientists has a new project on the impact of Thea on Earth, which led to the formation of the Moon: fragmentary remains of this planet can be found here Two continental rock layers Buried in the shield of our planet.

For decades, seismologists have been confused by two bubbles below West Africa and the Pacific Ocean, which spread across the center of the earth. At a height of a thousand kilometers and many times the width, “they are the largest thing in the earth’s mantle,” he said. Qian Yuan, PhD student in seismology Arizona State University, In statements Science Journal.

Earthquake seismic waves Suddenly decreases When they cross these layers, it means that they are dense and chemically different from the surrounding mantle rock.

Large low-velocity provinces (LLSVPs) may simply exist Crystallized in depth The earliest magma on Earth may be the ocean or Dense pools of rock from the ancient mantle It escaped the shock of the impact of the moon’s formation.

However, based on new evidence and isotopic models, Yuan believes they are LLSVPs. The gut of alien influence.

Earthquake images observed magma worms feeding on LLSVPs on volcanoes on both islands. Over the past decade, many scientists have discovered the isotopic record of volcanic radioactive elements on islands The first 100 million years Of the history of the earth.

The impact theory was developed in the 1970s to explain the lunar dryness and lack of a high iron core: in a catastrophic impact, volatile substances such as water would have evaporated and escaped, while a ring of low-density rock would have formed in the collision and eventually formed the moon. This theory affected the size of Mars, but Juan’s co-author, a recent work by an astronomer Steven Desh, Says Thea As large as the earth.

Desh and his colleagues measured the ratios of hydrogen to deuterium, a heavy hydrogen isotope. Some models of the Moon had more light hydrogen than Earth’s rocks. To capture and retain so much light hydrogen, Thea Dev der Sido is massive, The researchers proposed in the 2019 study.

It must have been very dry as any water would have raised the general level of deuterium. Such large and dry protoplanet would be layered with iron-poor core and iron-rich armor.

Yuan’s model suggests that after the collision, Thea’s center will quickly merge with Earth. Simulations have shown that mantle rocks are 1.5% to 3.5% denser than those on Earth. Mountains near the center.

A large Thea also explains the size of LLSVPs, which have six times the mass of the Moon.

If Thea’s remains were in the depths of the Earth’s mantle, they would not be alone. Seismic experts are increasingly watching In small ultra-dense pockets The material in the deep mantle, only a few hundred kilometers wide, is usually near the edges of LLSVPs.

Iron-rich nuclei from other small planets that struck early Earth may have been submerged in water. So Thea may be a grave in a planetary cemetery.

Scientists Given This hypothesis was discussed at the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference last week.