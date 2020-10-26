France records 52,010 Covid cases daily, Spain declares new emergency

Paris-France has confirmed 52,010 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, and Spain has declared a new state of emergency to curb the soaring Covid-19 number: Europe was caught up in a second wave of epidemics..

France’s gloomy new milestone follows 45,422 cases recorded on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Sunday.

With a total of 1,138,507 new cases, France, the world’s fifth-most registered case after the United States, India, Brazil and Russia, is ahead of Argentina and Spain.

In the past three days, France has registered over 139,000 new cases, more than 132,000 registered cases. 2-month blockade from mid-March to mid-May.

The Ministry of Health said that 116 people died from COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, and 34,761 people died from 137 on Saturday.

The number of people who tested positive on a large-scale test in progress across the country rose from 16% on Saturday and about 7% a month ago to 17%.

The bar’s terrace is closed at the market square in downtown Madrid on October 23, 2020. Manu Fernandes / AP

Also on Sunday, the Spanish Prime Minister announced a new emergency to curb the soaring coronavirus infection by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, impose a local nighttime curfew, and in some cases ban travel between regions.

This measure takes effect on Sunday nights and requires setting a night curfew and limiting the number of people allowed to meet in all regions except the Canary Islands.

“We live in extreme conditions. It was the most serious health crisis of the last century,” he said at a press conference following the Cabinet meeting.

Catalonia was one of the first regions to impose a curfew on Sunday with a new bill, which takes effect at 10pm. Facilities open to the public must close at 9pm.

Police were patrolling the city before curfew took effect, and local residents welcomed the new rules.

Vocational training teacher Paula said, “I believe we have to take action in some way, because everything has become out of control little by little. “I think more action will come, but it’s a good start.”

Other regions that have announced curfew since Sunday night include Cantabria and La Rioja.

Spain implemented the most stringent containment measures in the early days of the pandemic. And the curb that was relaxed during the summer.

However, like many other European countries, a second wave has occurred in recent weeks and is now the highest number of infections in Western Europe. The total number of cases on Friday rose to 1,046,132 and the death toll was close to 35,000.