France registers the first case of the new variant from the United Kingdom | Coronavirus

France reported on Friday the first case of infection with the new variant of the covid-19 virus that appeared in the United Kingdom, the French Ministry of Health announced.

According to the French health authorities, quoted by AFP, the case was detected in the city of Tours (central France) in a French citizen residing in the United Kingdom, asymptomatic and isolated at home.

The Department of Health also said the citizen arrived from London on December 19 and after being tested on the 21st he tested positive, being the first case of infection with the ‘VOC 202012/01’ virus. covid-19 detected in France.

According to the same source, this information was confirmed by the National Reference Center for Respiratory Infections Viruses (NRC).

“The health authorities have carried out contact screening for the health professionals who treated this patient and for the closest contacts to achieve his prophylactic isolation,” says the French Ministry of Health.

The same source adds that in addition to this case, other positive samples suspected of being the “VOC 202012/01” variant are being analyzed in the laboratories.

Similar cases have already been detected in Germany, in a woman arriving by plane from the United Kingdom, and in Lebanon, also in a passenger from this European country.

UK authorities on Saturday alerted the World Health Organization to the discovery of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is more easily transmitted, although there is no evidence that it is more deadly or that it could have an impact on the effectiveness of vaccine development.

The covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 1,743,187 deaths resulting from more than 79.3 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.