France’s GDP to fall by 8.2% by 2020, the biggest decline since World War II – economy

In its final figures, INSEE revised figures released at the end of January, showing that the fall in GDP in the fourth quarter was slightly higher than the reported 1.3% compared to the reported 1.3%.

This drop in quarterly GDP was 4.9% lower than recorded in the same period in 2019, caused by the second incarceration to prevent the epidemic, but it was much more moderate than that recorded in the second quarter, which was 18.6% per annum after a very difficult prison.

INSEE described the recession as “historic”, the largest recorded in the country since World War II.

Private spending fell 5.4% due to the health crisis, and after a 18.1% increase in the previous quarter, infection control measures were relaxed.

Statistics indicate that income and purchasing power are opposed due to the support measures adopted by the government during the crisis and the reduction of taxes.

INSEE reported a slowdown in inflation in February, from 0.4% in the same month in 2020 to 0.6% in January, which is related to the moderation in prices of goods, services and food.

MC // S.P.

Lusa / end