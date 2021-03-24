Francis celebrations during Holy Week

Within the confines of the Govt., The Vatican Press Office released the Pope’s duties from Sunday to Monday after Easter. The Mass (Cattle Mass) in Coina Dominio will be presided over by Cardinal Ree, while the Roman chakra in the atrium of St. Peter’s Basilica houses the Roman chakra, Umbrian scouts and meditations of a Roman church, as well as maps of two children.

Alessandro de Carolis – Vatican News

Twelve months later, the central cults of the year owe their accounts to an epidemic that struck every part of the world, even the heart of the Catholic religion. There will be times and rhythms based on the demands of the Covit during Holy Week of Francis, and above all the absence of thousands of believers will usually be on duty from Palm Sunday to Easter.

Confirmation and Holy Thursday



In contacting the details of the papal events, the Vatican press office noted that each “respect for planned health measures” will take place in the “limited” presence of the faithful. The series of announced meetings begins with the scheduled Palm Sunday Mass at 10:30 a.m. (5:30 a.m. – Brasilia time) on the altar of the chair at the Basilica of S சாo Paulo. On Thursday, April 1, at 10 a.m. (5 p.m. in Brazil) the Confirmation Mass will also be at the altar of the chair presided over by the Pope, and instead, the celebration is not scheduled for 6 p.m. At the Lord’s Evening Meal; (Washing the feet) The case will be presided over by Giovanni Batista Ray, Cardinal Dean of the College of Cardinals.

Via the cross in the atrium of the basilica



Francis’ other two appointments for Good Friday were at 6pm (1pm in Brazil) and three hours later with a fashion celebration at the Basilica of San Pedro at 9pm (4pm in Brazil), Via Chakra, in the world view, again lost the Colosseum scene, but in the Atrium of the Vatican Basilica Loaded. This year, Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican’s press office, said in a statement that the preparation of the meditation would be entrusted to the Roman Church of the Sacred Martyrs of Ageski “Foligno I” (from Umbria) and Uganda. . The pictures that come with the different seasons are excellent: these maps were made by children and young people from the family house “Matter Divine Amoris” and the family house “Teto Castle Fatoria”, both from Rome: the first directed by Our Lady of the Divine Amor, the second established by the Volunteers Association.

On Holy Saturday, April 3, at 7:30 pm (2:30 pm), the Pope returns to the altar of the chair for Mother of All Awakening; Then, on Sunday at 10 am (5 am in Brazil), Easter Mass will be celebrated at the Vatican Basilica. At the end of the Holy Mass, the traditional Urbi et RP message and blessing. next day, Monday of Angels, (Monday of Angels), the first recitation by Regina Collie in the library of the Apostolic Palace.