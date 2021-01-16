Francisco J. Marx shows FC Porto-Benfica moves and shoots: ஸி Busy, impunity

The blue and white club contact and information director says “the pictures don’t lie, the game makes it true”.

Following FC Porto’s targeting of Luis Godinho as a referee in the Classic language on Friday by the “Classic D’Srio” newsletter, Francisco J. Marx returned to Twitter to show and categorize the many efforts involved in the piss “that punishment continues to benefit”.

Related

“Pissy, unpunished. Pissy escaped second, third and fourth yellow. All investigators, without exception, think he should have been expelled. Always before Tharemi. Penalty that he continues to benefit. Pictures do not lie. Pointed to the Director of Communications and Information of FC Porto.

Later, J. “Nuno Tavares, sticker. Tavares always played beyond the legal limits. He benefited from a simple exception: the auction for yellow did not happen, the auction for red, he got yellow. The pictures did not lie,” he added.

It should be noted that Dragon striker Taremi was sent off in the 73rd minute. FC Porto had already pointed the finger at Luis Godinho, assuming that both Busy and Nuno Tavares must have been expelled before the Iranians.

Do not miss

(News updated at 2:03 pm)