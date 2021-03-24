Free Brigade for the weekend

If you have not yet had the opportunity to play Watch Dogs: Brigade, here comes your chance.

The latest version of Ubisoft’s Watchdogs will be available on March 28th on all platforms, including the Xbox Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, as well as Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

As stated in it VGC, All players are available for free trial weekends recruitment and play in single player and online mode. Watch Docs: All improvements can be reversed if you decide to purchase the full version of Legion.

The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players will be able to start downloading the game on March 24 at 16:00 on the mainland of Portugal, while the PC players will be available an hour later, at 17:00. With regard to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, it cannot be downloaded in advance. On consoles, players wishing to venture online must have an active subscription to PS Plus or Xbox Live.

It should also be noted that during this period, the game will be discounted on all platforms. For more information on Watch Dogs: Brigade, check out our review here.

Point Pedro Ferreira IGN is a content producer in Portugal.