French armed group shuts down mosque after killing teachers

PARIS (AP) — The French president on Tuesday pointed out an armed Islamist group as a “directly involved” group in a terrible street beheaded by a teacher who showed a caricature of the prophet Muhammad in a suburb of Paris last week.

Emmanuel Mark Long said the group will receive orders to disband when the mosque, which conveys accusations against teachers on Wednesday, is also closed.

A terrorist investigation into the murder by an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee is ongoing, later shot and killed by police. The culprit was identified by the authorities as Abdoullakh Anzorov.

One judicial official said earlier Wednesday that seven people detained in an investigation into a terrible murder case, including two minors, had to go to an investigative magistrate late this day for ultimate preliminary charges. Seven of them were initially detained for interrogation among 16, including five adolescents. Nine are released. Officials are not authorized to cite names.

Investigators try to find out how the perpetrators who lived in Breux in the Normandy village set up a meeting with Patty, if there was a conspiracy, and if the beheading was planned.

Macron added that other associations and individuals should be shut down or silenced after meetings with local officials working to combat radical Islamists.

Meanwhile, more than a thousand people gathered in honor of Samuel Patty, who was strangled when he left school in the Conn-Plan-Saint-Honorrin, in the northwest of Paris, in the rain. Bouquets were piled up in front of the school.

Paty showed his class a caricature of an Islamic prophet earlier this month for a discussion of freedom of expression. His civic studies course led to parental complaints and threats.

Mark Long repeated Tuesday that he wanted “real results” to confront “the (France) ideology of destruction of the Republic in the Seine-Saint-Denis area of ​​northeast Paris.”

Mark Long said the Cheik Yacine group would issue orders for dissolution at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Named after the murdered leader of Hamas, Palestine, the group was founded in the early 2000s by a man detained for interrogation. Macron did not provide details on how the group was “directly involved” in the attack.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin later helped spread the student’s father’s toxic message to teachers on BFMTV in what appears to be a case in which the person in question appears to be an incident causing an increasingly frenzy on social media among some Muslim individuals or groups. Said it was helpful.

The beheading echoed over France with the magnificent imam of Al-Azhar, the seat of learning for Sunni Muslims in Cairo, and attacked himself and all Muslims in a message read to religious leaders at an interfaith prayer service in Rome on Tuesday. Separated from. Calling beheading’sin and crime’, he also said that intellectual integrity was compromised by’insulting religion and abusing sacred symbols under the slogan of freedom of expression.

Macron called for quick and specific action in this case. The French President is fighting a war what he calls’separatism’, referring to Islamic extremism, which the authorities say that the French authorities have created a parallel world against French values.

A mosque in the Pantin suburb in northeast Paris is closed for six months starting Wednesday night. A sign posted by the local prefecture at the entrance to the mosque said the chapel would be closed for six months and that violators would be sentenced to six months in prison.

The Pantin Mosque is being punished for delivering a message from an angry father on social media calling for mobilization of teachers. The father cited the words of his 13-year-old daughter and said that the teacher had asked the Muslims to leave the classroom. According to media reports, it was the version Patty himself objected to.

Authorities have said that the mosque has long had imams along the Salafist route, a strict interpretation of the Islamic Bible.

Pantin was also home to an 18-year-old Pakistani refugee who attacked and injured two men with a carnivorous knife three weeks ago.

The French President said Wednesday evening a national celebration will be held to pay tribute to Patty in the courtyard of the centuries-old Sorbonne University, which symbolizes the “spirit of enlightenment” and “a forum for the expression of ideas and freedom.”

