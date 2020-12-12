Home entertainment “Friday” actor and wrestler Tommy “Tiny” Lister died at the age of 62

“Friday” actor and wrestler Tommy “Tiny” Lister died at the age of 62

Appeared Tommy “Tiny” Lister, “Friday“And” Fifth Element “and was a professional wrestler who died Thursday, his manager Cindy Cowan confirmed.

Cowan said he did not respond at his apartment in Marina del Rey, California, after showing signs of COVID-19 in recent days. He had been working on a film and had to cancel filming due to ill health, Cowan said.

“He’s a wonderful guy with a golden heart. Everyone loved him. A real gentle monster,” we were all devastated.

Lister Hulk wrestled Hogan at the World Wrestling Federation and appeared as Zeus in 1989’s “No Holds Part”. He then spent time at World Championship Wrestling, where he was charged with Z-Gangsta.

The actor, who was blind in the right eye, played the neighborhood bully Depot in 1995 “Friday” and appeared in the series “Next Friday”.

His other appearances include acting as a prisoner in “The Dark Knight”, as a bail agent in “Jackie Brown”, making his directorial debut in “The Players Club”, Ice Cube, and “Boss” in Mario von Peeble. He had a supporting role in Fennec Fox’s voice in “Sutopia”, Adam Chandler’s “Little Nicky” Nicky’s brother Cassius and “Austin Powers in Gold Member”. In “Fifth Element”, he played the president of the galaxy.

On the pilot of “Star Trek: Enterprise”, he played the first Klingon Klang to interact with humans. On television, he appeared on “Madlock” and “In the Heat of the Night”. Madlock appeared as bodyguard.

Lister appeared in music videos for French Montana, 50 Cent, Supply, Ice Cube, Samillionaire and Young Bleed.

The 6-foot-5-inch Lister grew up in Compton, California and won a national shot put title in college, playing brief football before making his decision as an actor.

He has a daughter.

– Dave McNery contributed to this report.

