Home entertainment Friends forever toppled Bridgeton and the U.S.

Friends forever toppled Bridgeton and the U.S.

Mar 07, 2021 0 Comments
Friends forever toppled Bridgeton and the U.S.

Bridgeton Became the most watched series in history Netflix, Viewed by 82 million families in its first month of launch, surpassing any launch ever undertaken on stage.

But things are starting to change. Bridgeton Lost the most viewed gravity post in streaming in the United States Friends forever, New production Netflix Played Katherine Heigl, For eternity Easy Stevens In the first seasons Gray physique.

Analyzed Nielsen (American iPop) and similar to viewers from February 1st to 7th. 1.308 billion minutes, Friends forever Came on display in the first five days of the relationship.

Falling from hiring, Bridgeton 659 million minutes were seen during the same period, and below that, is the current highlight Disney +, With Vandavision, Saw 589 million minutes.

Look at the first 5:

1) Friends Forever (Netflix): 1.308 billion minutes;
2) Bridgeton (Netflix): 659 million;
3) Vandavision (Disney +): 589 million;
4) Crown (Netflix): 305mHz;
5) Longmire (Netflix): 296 million;

Friends forever Tells the story Dolly Heart, The real power of nature: beautiful, ambitious, irresponsible and loyal. Carrying the scars of a traumatic childhood, despite being famous and wealthy as a journalist and host of a talk show, she is haunted by inner loneliness.

Your Savior is your best friend and soul mate, Kate, For more than three turbulent decades, he shares an unshakable bond.

Will we get Season 2?

A Netflix Not yet confirmed Friends forever There will be a second season, because it can take weeks or even months to confirm whether or not a series will be updated based on your audience data.

READ  5 best movies and series to watch this weekend

However, our expectation is that the series will be updated. The first season of 10 episodes covers only the first half Christine HannahThat means running everything in the second season and adding the other half of the book.

You already know our channel Web light? There is video every week. If Registration!

Natalia Augusto

You May Also Like

Criadores de Stranger Things adaptarão livro de Stephen King para Netflix

Stranger Things creators convert Stephen King’s book to Netflix

Pose: Série de Ryan Murphy é cancelada na 3ª temporada

Bose: Ryan Murphy’s series canceled in season 3 – News found on the web

The Oval - The film shows the connections between some actors and many real characters

The Oval – The film shows the connections between some actors and many real characters

Govt - Bay TV shows to develop vaccines against 03/06/2021

Govt – Bay TV shows to develop vaccines against 03/06/2021

'Pose', a series with transgender heroes, ends in Season 3

‘Pose’, a series with transgender heroes, ends in Season 3

Observatório do Cinema

Sylvester Stallone was almost killed in the film

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *