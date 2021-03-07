Friends forever toppled Bridgeton and the U.S.

Bridgeton Became the most watched series in history Netflix, Viewed by 82 million families in its first month of launch, surpassing any launch ever undertaken on stage.

But things are starting to change. Bridgeton Lost the most viewed gravity post in streaming in the United States Friends forever, New production Netflix Played Katherine Heigl, For eternity Easy Stevens In the first seasons Gray physique.

Analyzed Nielsen (American iPop) and similar to viewers from February 1st to 7th. 1.308 billion minutes, Friends forever Came on display in the first five days of the relationship.

Falling from hiring, Bridgeton 659 million minutes were seen during the same period, and below that, is the current highlight Disney +, With Vandavision, Saw 589 million minutes.

Look at the first 5:

1) Friends Forever (Netflix): 1.308 billion minutes;

2) Bridgeton (Netflix): 659 million;

3) Vandavision (Disney +): 589 million;

4) Crown (Netflix): 305mHz;

5) Longmire (Netflix): 296 million;

Friends forever Tells the story Dolly Heart, The real power of nature: beautiful, ambitious, irresponsible and loyal. Carrying the scars of a traumatic childhood, despite being famous and wealthy as a journalist and host of a talk show, she is haunted by inner loneliness.

Your Savior is your best friend and soul mate, Kate, For more than three turbulent decades, he shares an unshakable bond.

Will we get Season 2?

A Netflix Not yet confirmed Friends forever There will be a second season, because it can take weeks or even months to confirm whether or not a series will be updated based on your audience data.

However, our expectation is that the series will be updated. The first season of 10 episodes covers only the first half Christine HannahThat means running everything in the second season and adding the other half of the book.

