‘Frozen’ star Josh Godd donating to fired Walt Disney World workers

Actor Josh god, Olaf’s voice is “FrozenIn the live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” he starred in Le Puro. Disney Fired worker.

It was reported this week that about 18,000 employees at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida were being fired for the coronavirus pandemic.

39-year-old Gad Cast member pantryIs a Facebook organization that wants to raise money to provide essential food for Disney employees in need.

The actor tweeted on Thursday, “Today I am donating to thousands of Disney employees who were fired at such an impossible time.

WALT DISNEY WORLD, live show entertainer, dark shadows on popular Disney attractions

He also encouraged fans to donate.

“Please join me if possible. They gave us unspeakable joy. Now let’s pay back,” added Gad.

Disney theme parks and resorts have faced financial difficulties since closing in March. Worldwide epidemic of infectious diseases.

Walt Disney World was able to open in July with limited capacity, but Disneyland in California and Disney California Adventure Park remain closed due to state closure measures.

“Beauty and the Beast”, “Monsters Inc.” And the cast of the “Indiana Jones” live show was one of many affected by the layoffs announced Tuesday.

The cut was confirmed to Fox Business in a statement shared by the Actors Equity Association, a union representing many Walt Disney World performers.

Florida Disney Property Will Lose At least 1/4 Of Employees Due To Dismissal: Report

Stock in this article

“Our hearts reach all the cast members of Walt Disney World. Since Disney announced it was firing nearly 28,000 employees, it has made it clear that its members will face cuts. That doesn’t mean this news is less painful. “Said Kate Schindle, president of the Actor Equity Association.

“This reduction is another tragic thing that everyone working in the arts will need help such as extended epidemic unemployment insurance and federal COBRA health insurance subsidies until virus control with national strategies for masks, testing and contact tracking. is. .”

Orlando Sentinel first reported that celebrities from some of the most popular live shows, such as “The Lion King Festival” or “Finding Nemo: The Musical,” had left on Tuesday.

sen. WARREN blames Disney for firing, executive SALARIES.

The layoffs occur after several months of reduced scaffolding in the park due to the coronavirus pandemic. Disney Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced that the September cuts will be coming soon. At the time, the president in a statement Disney will fire 28,000 employees..

“In light of the long-term impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the ongoing uncertainty over the duration of the pandemic, California is trying to lift the restrictions allowed by Disneyland. Resumption-We made a very difficult decision to begin the process of reducing the workforce in the parks, experience and product sectors at all levels, and cast members who have not worked since April have a break while paying health benefits. Drunk. “D’ Amaro’s statement was read.

Click here to learn more about FOX BUSINESS.

“About 28,000 domestic employees will be affected, of which about 67% are part-time. We are talking with the union about the next steps for affected employees and union representative cast members.”

Melissa Roberto of FOX News contributed to this report.