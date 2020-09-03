Home Tech Fujifilm breaks mirrorless speed record with new f/1.0 lens

Sep 03, 2020 0 Comments
Fujifilm has announced a new 50mm X-series lens with an unprecedented f/1.0 aperture. The XF 50mmF1.0 R WR is the world’s first f/1 autofocus lens for mirrorless cameras, according to Fujifilm, and marks the 35th X-series lens produced by the company. The viewing angle corresponds to approximately 75mm on Fujifilm’s APS-C sensor.

Fujifilm’s previous fastest lens was 56mm f/1.2, which is the most preferred aperture when companies like Canon and Nikon design autofocus lenses. Although Canon once made autofocus 50mm f/1.0 for DSLRs, it stopped decades ago. Nikon and Leica previously made f/0.95 lenses, but they only worked with manual focus. A larger aperture allows you to achieve a shallower depth of field and shoot with a faster shutter speed or lower ISO setting.

Developed over a long time, this lens is a Fujifilm statement lens that is not a practical tool for most photographers. The difference in depth of field between this and 56mm f/1.2 will be at least partially offset by the shorter focal length, while 50mm is much bigger and heavier at 845g or about 1.9lbs. However, it provides weather resistance.

The XF 50mmF1.0 R WR is available this fall for $1,499.95.

