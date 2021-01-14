Home entertainment Full steam in the time machine

Jan 14, 2021 0 Comments
A song that sounds psychedelic, passions, hobbies on wheels, the best year in pop history and hope. Everything from home to the last day. A kind of escape art.

The art of this day, pre-prison, is the smell of wallpaper, moss, fog and soot. Therefore, it smells like a concept of the United Kingdom. Liverpool singer-songwriter Jane Weaver realizes this and reveals it on the psychedelic pop of “Hartlow”, announcing the release of the album “March 5”.

