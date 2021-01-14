Full steam in the time machine

George Manuel Lopez Today at 09:26

A song that sounds psychedelic, passions, hobbies on wheels, the best year in pop history and hope. Everything from home to the last day. A kind of escape art.

The art of this day, pre-prison, is the smell of wallpaper, moss, fog and soot. Therefore, it smells like a concept of the United Kingdom. Liverpool singer-songwriter Jane Weaver realizes this and reveals it on the psychedelic pop of “Hartlow”, announcing the release of the album “March 5”.

The United Kingdom provided the world with a “train spotter”. That is, one of the best train enthusiasts living in Odyssey on a list. Over time, the use of the term has expanded to other domains, recruiting those interested in learning (and collecting) everything an art or artisan can imagine about the craft or profession. This led to a film in 1996 that further stated existential corrections:

To take the “trainspotarian” interest to a fantastic intensity, the history of public transport in London from the 1930s to the period of the documentary, VHS in the 1980s. In the meantime it has faded. Here is everything we need to know about Metro lines, red single or double-decker buses, and more:

British affair closed, go to another continent and time. American writer Michelangelo Matos has published one of the central pop albums (Prince’s “Sign O ‘Times for the 33 1/3 Pocket Collection”) and the story of the arrival of rave culture in the United States (“Underground Biggest”). Now he “can not slow down: 1984 became how Poppin’s blockbuster year”, in which he describes, on a micro scale (as a true “railspotter”), the creative, commercial and industrial significance of that year. From Prince to Madonna, from hip-hop to indie rock, plus Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, Bill Collins, Wham !, Lionel Richie …

Close all this past art, not the glories of the past and the worries of the present, to the point of being the last prisoner, with a song titled “Good Days” from the most virtuous SZA. Bittersweet, this is true, but is ready to defend the right to future happiness.