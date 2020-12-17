Funny Mariah Carey Christmas Ornament

My, what beautiful eyes she has.
Maria Gary is the queen of Christmas, so it is only appropriate to have her on your Christmas tree.
Apparently, Kyle Blaine’s husband knew this, which is why he got this ornament.
An ornament is SO perfect it should not be.
Does it really have to be IDK?
But, it makes me happy.
Because it is perfect in its own special way.
Maria Carey’s response to seeing the jewelry makes me very happy. I think she was not happy with how she was represented ??????????
Anyway, I like it, I like something even though I am Jewish and not a Christmas tree.
