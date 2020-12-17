Home entertainment Funny Mariah Carey Christmas Ornament

Funny Mariah Carey Christmas Ornament

Dec 17, 2020 0 Comments
Funny Mariah Carey Christmas Ornament

My, what beautiful eyes she has.

Maria Gary is the queen of Christmas, so it is only appropriate to have her on your Christmas tree.

James Devane / WireImage

Apparently, Kyle Blaine’s husband knew this, which is why he got this ornament.

My husband and I exchange jewelry every year, and this year he received me mar Maria Carey It was so festive!

Full disclosure: Kyle worked at BuzzFeed News. Hi Kyle!

An ornament is SO perfect it should not be.

Does it really have to be IDK?

But, it makes me happy.

Because it is perfect in its own special way.

Maria Carey’s response to seeing the jewelry makes me very happy. I think she was not happy with how she was represented ??????????

It is ... not recognized 😐 (but it is intended) https://t.co/wMAOBQ2BgS

It is … not recognized 😐 (but it is intended) https://t.co/wMAOBQ2BgS

Anyway, I like it, I like something even though I am Jewish and not a Christmas tree.

BuzzFeed Daily

Stay tuned for the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily Newsletter!

READ  Explains how Sacha Baron Cohen stopped speaking at Pence dressed as Trump.

You May Also Like

Kate Middleton shares family Christmas card photo with Prince William George, Charlotte and Louise

Kate Middleton shares family Christmas card photo with Prince William George, Charlotte and Louise

'The Muscat Singer' Season 4 Final: Sun, Mushroom, Crocodile Unleashed

‘The Muscat Singer’ Season 4 Final: Sun, Mushroom, Crocodile Unleashed

college-program-update-dec-2020_2-1085641

Disney College Program Updates on Recruitment at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort

Megan Markle adopted a ‘presidential and harmonious’ voice

Almost missed: It's been a month and a half since folk music superstar Blake Sheldon posed this question to Gwen Stephanie, and he almost missed it.

Gwen Stefani reveals that he almost missed Blake Sheldon’s surprise plan in Oklahoma

'Big women do what you want with your body'

‘Big women do what you want with your body’

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *