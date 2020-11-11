Future Apple Silicon Macs redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac and smaller Mac Pro

Apple’s transition from Intel processors to Max is officially underway with this week’s introduction New 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Mini models With apple Custom designed M1 chip, All three systems are a start.



Following its virtual event on Tuesday, Apple Re-emphasized The transition to Apple Silicon takes two years to complete. Apple has not revealed which Mac will get the M-Series chips next, but so far rumors have been circulating:

14-inch MacBook Pro: In July, Renowned researcher Ming-chi Guo predicted New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple silicone and all new designs will be launched in the second quarter or the third quarter of 2021. Guo previously suggested that these notebooks may feature mini-LED displays.

In June, Renowned researcher Ming-chi Guo predicted Apple will launch a 24-inch iMac with a new design in the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021. A Small Mac Pro: Earlier this month, BloombergMark Curman and Debbie Wu said Apple is developing a new Mac Pro that looks about half the size of the current design. The report said it was not clear whether the Mac would replace the current Mac Pro or be released as an additional model.

With an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, integrated memory architecture and more, the Apple M1 chip offers 3.5x faster computing performance, 6x faster graphics performance, 2 times longer than the previous generation Max 15 times faster machine learning when running battery life.

New 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Mini Available to order at Apple.com And with the Apple Store app, customers’ first deliveries and store availability will begin on November 17th. Price 2 1,299 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 99 999 for the new MacBook Air and 99 699 Mini for the new Mac.