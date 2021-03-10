Galatasaray dismisses one of its stars after criticizing the leaders

The Istanbul club announced that it was unilaterally terminating the Belhanda deal.

Moroccan international Younes Belhanda has been sacked by the Turkish club, which reportedly suspended its contract with the midfielder unilaterally after criticizing its leaders on Wednesday.

In a statement, Galatasaray called the deal “unilaterally terminated” and accused the player of “damaging the club’s reputation” and insulting its officials.

In the Turkish league match, the situation was triggered after a 2-2 draw between Galatasaray and Shivaspor on Sunday, which led Belhonda to talk on television microphones about the state of the pitch.

“Managers need to find solutions, and the pitch of our training ground is even better. Instead of going crazy on Twitter or Instagram, or whatever the press says, take care of the pitch,” the player said.

In Galatasaray, the 31-year-old midfielder was in his fourth season, having represented Schalke 04 in 2015/16 and Nice in 2016/17, on loan from Dynamo Kiev. Previously, he played for the Ukrainians, but also for Montpellier, the club of his creation.