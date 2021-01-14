Galaxy S21. Discover the new Samsung Range Tops

OhContinuous leak of rumors and information No doubt we will find out about the Galaxy S21 this Thursday, the 14th. Do not want to cheat, The Samsung The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra, the three series of tops officially launched today.

All three devices are fitted Screens Will change AMOLED Processor, with 120 Hz adaptive update rate Exynos 2100 (added as fast as ever Cell phone Gives Samsung), 25W and 12W wireless and fast charging with IP68 Water And dust.

When it comes to differences, the Galaxy S21 5G a Screen FHD+ 6.2 inches, 8GB RAM, 128GB to 256GB internal storage, 4,000 mAh battery, one cameraMethod 10MP front and three rear 12MP (Ultra-White), 12MP (wide) and 64MP (telephoto) sensors.

The Galaxy S21 + 5G is a Screen FHD+ 6.7 inches, 8GB RAM, 128GB to 256GB internal storage, 4,800mAh battery, one cameraMethod 10MP front and three rear 12MP (Ultra-White), 12MP (wide) and 64MP (telephoto) sensors.

The big highlight is the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Screen WQHD+ 6.8 inches, 12GB to 16GB RAM option, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB internal storage, option between cameraMethod One rear with 40MP front and 12MP (ultra wide angle), 108MP (wide angle) and two 10MP (telephoto) sensors. Note that the Galaxy S21 Ultra S is compatible with the Pen, which was exclusive to the Galaxy Note models before, and can also be used on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

One of the best capabilities of the Galaxy S21 series for photography enthusiasts is the single tag feature. While holding Cell phone For 15 seconds, the Galaxy S21 can capture an absolute moment, and from there it can deliver videos and images based on those seconds using artificial intelligence (AI).

“We live in a world Priority Mobile devices and, as many of us work long distances and spend more time at home, we wanted to offer one Skills To meet the rigorous multimedia requirements of our ever-changing practices. We also recognize the importance of thisncia Choice, especially now, that is why the Galaxy S21 range gives you the freedom to choose the best device considering your style and need, ”said the President and Executive Area Mobile communications Samsung, D.M. Spirit.

Naturally, all three models are available in a variety of colors. The Galaxy S21 will be available in Black, White, Pink and Violet, while the Galaxy S21 + will be available in Black, Silver and Violet, and finally, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will only be available in Black and Silver.

The Galaxy S21 Series will go on sale from the 29th Janiro. The Galaxy S21 5G starts at 97 979.90, while the Galaxy S21 + 5G starts at அடிப்படை 1,079.90 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at 27 1,279.90.

