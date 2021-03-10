Game Changer: Changes the OnePlus 9 rules with a 50MP ultra-wide angle

Ultra-wide angles are obviously incomprehensible cameras on smartphones: for a camera with a high angle, it should have high resolution, most brands use smaller sensors, which compromise their capability. OnePlus will change the rules of the game with the massive 50MP sensor camera, the Sony IMX766.

The rumor was already there, but has now been confirmed Pete Law. The Sony IMX766 sensor has 50MP resolution, which allows you to get more detailed panoramas than any other live competition, but its technical expertise also includes panoramas without distortion.

As we know, ultra-wide angles create enormous distortions in the vertical and horizontal lines, in addition to the forward deflection, thanks to the pronounced curvature of the lenses. This distortion can be controlled with software, which is evident at the expense of large crops, but the lens on this camera may say that the camera itself gives us images without distortion Free form. The effects, as shown by Pete Law, are impressive:

The IMX766 is the main sensor of the Oppo Renault 5 Pro Plus, which will be the highlight here, which will act as an ultra-wide-angle camera with extraordinary resolution, even though the One Plus 8 Pro already has a 48MP camera.

Ultra-white photography expands your horizons. Don’t that also keep them true? On the left, a shot taken with the usual over-width. On the right, the same (yet completely different) photo taken # OnePlus9Series, Without distortion. pic.twitter.com/jbtWae2faP – Pete Lau (etPeteLau) March 10, 2021

With the introduction of OnePlus 9, OnePlus has shown us some very interesting details to cheer us up and of course it reaches.