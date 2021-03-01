Game: Sinking City (PS5 Edition) – Review

After launching in 2019 with a mixed reception, The sinking city cReaches the new generation. But will it float or sink?

I never hide the fact that I love games Life horror In my imagination, there will always be works by such writers Stephen King e HP Lovecraft. It is the latter The sinking city Inspired and plays a lot with the character of Cthulhu. Yes, Kadulhu Appeared in countless video games, but by the way The sinking city One of the most special is that it takes on character and integrates it into everything in history.

Explaining part of the story, we control a private detective named Charles Reid who comes to Oakmond, Massachusetts. Both have something to do with the occult and talking about the city of Oakmond is just as important as talking about Reed because the whole story surrounding the city and its people is just as important as the behaviors and adventures that Reed lives in it. It ends with our starting point, as well as the mystery surrounding the flooding in Oakmond, which has a very mysterious treatment because it is nowhere to be found. However, I found the story predictable.

Graphically, the game still looks the same as the previous generation when it was released. Yes, there are some improvements, especially when you see that it can play at 4K and higher frame rates per second, but at the same time, we continue to see some bugs in the game. I bent over one part of the game, which caused me to enter a place I was not in, and I was afraid I would get stuck in that dead end (in addition to restarting the game) experience I had little. When I heard that the game was going to restart on the console, I thought they had fixed those bugs that many people had complained about in the original release. However, this does not seem to be the case.

As for the game, it’s interesting because we are in a completely open world. We can see some bugs from time to time because of how the world is presented, but at the same time, as a private detective we investigate, talk to citizens, find new places and find all the big points. City. History, elements there. However, what I really liked were the action sections. Creating our own cartridges for the weapons we have, and moreover, making sure that we do not spend them all and that we do not know how to manage them, will become my favorite point in the game.

That is to be decided, The sinking city An action and horror game capable of scaring even the most experienced of these types of games. However, this may leave a lot behind as I added many bugs that were in the original game, and the story ends up being a little likeable. A topic for those who want to play the game again and are fans of stories related to Kadulhu.

Final Note: 7/10

The sinking city is available PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PC e Nintendo Switch

Developer: Frog products

Distributors: Frog products