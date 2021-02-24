Game with gold – Feveriro

Game Meeting is a must visit for Gold subscribers.

Earlier this month, we already have selected games for Game With Gold starting February 2021. Includes shooting games for all tastes, games for classic and piracy enthusiasts, check out:

Battlefield: Breakout – 1st to 31st March – Xbox One

Be the biggest mercenary of the future at Warface: Breakout, an online tactical first-person shooter where high shooting and strategic team collaboration define a high-risk PVP experience. Engage in violent armed struggles, make split-second decisions, and master the weapons of war to defeat your enemies and ensure victory.

Groove – March 15 to April 15

Shooting game created by Rock Code, with 2D camera style, you take control of war robots.

Metal Slug 3 – March 1 to March 31 – Xbox 360

Metal Slug 3 is a racing and weapons video game developed by SNK. It was first released in 2000 as the Metal Slug 2 / Metal Slug X series for the Neo-Geo MVS arcade operating system.

Port Royal 3 – March 15 to April 15 – Xbox 360

Port Royal 3: Pirates & Merchants is the third installment of the business simulation game Port Royal: Gold, Power and Pirates and Port Royal 2.

Hey, who’s going to enjoy this month’s games? Regardless of whether or not this is a great game, this is an opportunity for everyone, the most unknown games will surprise us the most.