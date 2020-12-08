Gardner “went too far and begged” for a chance to play Minshu

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Doug Marron said that team Sticking with Mike Glenn He has been campaigning for their opening quarterback for Week 14, but for another member of the team to play.

Gardner Minshow Last played in the 7th week and his thumb injury opened the door for Rookie Jack Luton Make three starts. The Jaguars lost all three games and despite Minshu’s best efforts to get on the field, he wanted to go with Glenn in the 12th week against the Browns.

“Its Is very frustrating, ”Said MinSue via Michael Draco of MinSpoon.com. “I begged to hear what I was playing before the Cleveland game. It sucks, you know, there’s no way around it. I want to be out. I want to help our team, but helping our team I could be if I was the best No. 2, that’s all I have to do now. ”

Millon said he would like to see more from Minshu in practice because Glenn “throws better and now gives us a better chance to win”. Depending on where we are in the season, it may not change until the end of the year, and the offseason promises to bring improvements in the quarterbacks, which could lead Minshu to beg to work with another team.