Garland chooses Rhenus Logistics as group agent in UK – Hipersuper

Garland Transport Solutions announced on Friday that Rhenus Logistics is the company’s new agent in the UK. In a statement, the company said that after the close of this partnership, it will be able to extend its coverage in the transport of goods by land between Portugal and Great Britain, after an agreement put in place shortly before Brexit.

“The fact that the deal was reached at the last minute did not give importers, exporters and customs authorities time to prepare for a smooth transition,” said Peter Dawson, chairman of the Garland Group, quoted in a statement.

‘As a result, the UK Customs computer system was not updated in a timely manner, however, the UK government allowed VAT payments to be extended until July, which did not happen in the opposite direction – the European Union did not grant the same. extension, so customs clearance had to be done for the moment, ”he continues.

The official adds that “all these constraints have caused delays, with trucks standing in lines for several days and disgruntled businessmen not realizing why, having reached an agreement, they had to pay customs fees. “.

After two months of Brexit, the president of the Garland group adds that “the movement has stabilized, with all the players more suited to the procedures”. He adds, however, that there are still “problems with the transportation of goods requiring more documentation, such as food, alcoholic beverages and automotive components.”

In the context of the new scenario of international trade with the United Kingdom, the group has created a Department of Documentation and Dispatches, with a broker on British territory specializing in “electronic systems compatible with UK customs. Uni and who is in charge of sending shipments to Portugal ”.

Once the agreement was signed with the new agent, Garland began providing regular services between the logistics centers in Cascais and Maia to and from Maldon, in the London area, Hinckley, in the south-central part of the country, Cannock, in the Birmingham, Bradford and Manchester area, for the transport of domestic exports and imports.