Gary Underwood reflects on singing with 5-year-old son on Christmas album: ‘Such a gift’

Grammy-winner and his first duet “Little Drummer BoyOn her The first full-length Christmas album, “My Gift,” and the experience is something Underwood will never forget.

The former “American Idol” winner, 37, said March Magazine She went with an open mind, not wanting to put pressure on Isaiah.

“I went in and started recording that song, I recorded it myself, and when we were rolling in it, ‘Well, I have this crazy idea, it might not work, he might not even want to do it, but what if he comes in and sings with me?’ He explained.

“I think everyone thought, oh, yeah, he’s going to sing along with you, you know, he’s going to sing along with you. It’s a perfect duet in my brain. We can give it a shot ‘because he’s the one I think of when I sing that song. His little face enters my head so we entered him, he’s just done such a great job. .I have his little voice. It will always be with me.

How the songwriter “Cry Freddy” allows his son to explore his creative side and not force him to pursue music.

“There are no expectations,” he admitted. “I feel like my husband [Mike Fisher] I both have careers in extraordinary ways, you know, we definitely want him to be his own person, but I would definitely support that he is a musician, it may not be singing, it may be playing something or it may be something behind the scenes. But whatever his path, we will support it and I want him to give it his all. “

Fisher is a retired professional hockey player. The two were married in 2010 and they share a second son, 1-year-old Jacob.

Underwood is not sure how his family is going to spend the Christmas holidays in the midst of a corona virus infection. He is so thankful that everyone is safe and healthy this year.

“We hope to travel, but we do not know like everyone else. So we’m going to take a vacation at a time, you know, and hope it’s better to find it again and get things done,” he revealed.

At home in Tennessee, he wants to decorate the tree with his boys and bake ginger cookies from his late grandmother’s recipe.

“You have to renew your childhood Christmas with your kids, which is so awesome,” he said.

“My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carry Underwood” hit HBO Max on December 3rd.