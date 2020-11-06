GDA Online Red Dead Redemption 2 sales increase sets higher records

Take-Two, the company that owns Rockstar Games and 2K Games, released its latest earnings report this week, specifically that Red Dead Redemption II and Grand Theft Auto V are doing very well.

Red Dead Redemption 2 net bookings – that is, how much money was taken from the game – rose 124 percent in the July-September quarter. This includes a 106 percent growth in total game sales, according to Take-Two. As with many games, Red Dead Redemption II saw an increase in sales as people continued to stay home during the COVID-19 locks.

With the increase in sales, the growth of new players has increased by 47 percent during this period, according to Take-Do. In addition, the so-called “continuous consumer spending” micro-transfer sales on Tag-Doo – Red Dead Online rose 96 percent year-over-year, surpassing expectations.

In total, Red Dead Redemption II has sold 34 million copies to date. More and more content is coming to Red Dead Online, Tag-do said. The game has received constant new events and challenges since its inception.

Moving to GTA V and GTA Online, the cost of micro transaction at GTA Online was earlier than forecast for the period of the tag-do (which was never originally published). The second quarter of this fiscal year is the second quarter based on GTA Online’s active players and new players in its lifetime.

Despite the age, take-to-GTA online is not expected to decline anytime soon. In fact, Tag-Do reports that the game expects new all-time hikes for micro-transaction costs in the current fiscal year. This may help in part The biggest update yet to GTA Online, Which is coming soon. It has not been officially announced, but management has said it will include a new area and a fan-favorite host experience.

As Rockstar releases a release, GTA Online will see another shock after that Free version of the game exclusively on PS5 for a few months, After which it will come to the Xbox Series X. Apart from this, a A new version of the GTA V for the PS5 and Xbox Series X is also in the works. The game has already sold out 135 million copies To become one of the most successful games in history, it is poised to grow even bigger when its next gen versions are released in 2021. If current trends continue, it will top the sales list for years to come.

Tag-Doo’s sales report also revealed the news Karpal Space Project 2 is delayed again.