Gemini Meteor Shower: Best time to visit and how to watch

Throughout the year when the earth orbits the sun, it passes through streams of cosmic debris. The resulting meteor shower can illuminate the night sky from dusk to dawn and you can catch a glimpse if you are lucky.
The next rain you can see is called Geminites. Operating from December 4 to December 20, it is expected to peak from Sunday night to Monday morning or from December 13 to 14.
Geminites, with high quadrantids in January, are thought to have originated not from comets, but from asteroid-like space rocks. Geminites are thought to be made of an object called 3200 Python (an asteroid) Japanese space mission, rule +, Is to be visited later this decade). If you can see them, this meteor shower will brighten the night sky to 120 to 160 meteors per hour.
Although it rained heavily after midnight and early in the morning, Geminites were visible in some places around 10 pm, According to the International Meteorological Organization, Though Excellent view It starts at about 11 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m.
[Sign up to get reminders for space and astronomy events on your calendar.]
Where the meteor shower is coming from
When you see a meteor shower, what you usually see are the remains of ice comets that crash into the Earth’s atmosphere. Comets are like dirty snowballs: as they travel through the solar system, they leave a dusty path of rocks and ice that will linger in space as they exit. As the Earth passes through these layers of cometary debris, debris that is as small as sand grains – they pierce the sky at explosive speeds, creating a celestial fireworks display.
Thumb with meteor shower A general rule: you have never seen Earth remaining from the most recent orbit of a comet. Instead, the burning bits come from previous passes. For example, during the Perseid meteor shower, you see the meteorite being ejected when its parent comet Comet Swift-Dutt visited in 1862 or earlier, not from its latest pass in 1992.
This is because debris from the comet’s orbit will take time to move to a point where it will interfere with Earth’s orbit. Bill Cook, An astronomer with NASA’s Meteorological Environment Office.
How to see
The best way to see a meteor shower is to go to a place where you can clearly see the whole night sky. Ideally, it would be somewhere with dark skies away from city lights and traffic. To maximize your chances of capturing the show, look for a place that offers a wide, seamless view.
The bits and pieces of the meteorite are visible for a certain period of time, but they are visible for a certain number of days from dusk to dawn. Those are the days when the Earth’s orbit passes through the densest part of the cosmic stream. Meteor showers vary during their peak hours, with a maximum of a few hours and others for several nights.
It is best to use your naked eye to detect meteor showers. Telescopes or binoculars limit your field of vision. You may have to spend half an hour in the dark to treat your eyes with dimmed light. Stargazers should be warned that moonlight and weather events may obscure it. But if that happens, there are usually live broadcasts like Meteor Hosted by NASA And Issued by Sloh.
The International Meteorological Organization Lists the various types of meteor showers that could be seen in 2020. Or you can find more information about some of the rains that may be seen this year below: