Gemini Meteor Shower: Best time to visit and how to watch

Where the meteor shower is coming from

When you see a meteor shower, what you usually see are the remains of ice comets that crash into the Earth’s atmosphere. Comets are like dirty snowballs: as they travel through the solar system, they leave a dusty path of rocks and ice that will linger in space as they exit. As the Earth passes through these layers of cometary debris, debris that is as small as sand grains – they pierce the sky at explosive speeds, creating a celestial fireworks display.

Thumb with meteor shower A general rule: you have never seen Earth remaining from the most recent orbit of a comet. Instead, the burning bits come from previous passes. For example, during the Perseid meteor shower, you see the meteorite being ejected when its parent comet Comet Swift-Dutt visited in 1862 or earlier, not from its latest pass in 1992.

This is because debris from the comet’s orbit will take time to move to a point where it will interfere with Earth’s orbit. Bill Cook, An astronomer with NASA’s Meteorological Environment Office.

How to see

The best way to see a meteor shower is to go to a place where you can clearly see the whole night sky. Ideally, it would be somewhere with dark skies away from city lights and traffic. To maximize your chances of capturing the show, look for a place that offers a wide, seamless view.

The bits and pieces of the meteorite are visible for a certain period of time, but they are visible for a certain number of days from dusk to dawn. Those are the days when the Earth’s orbit passes through the densest part of the cosmic stream. Meteor showers vary during their peak hours, with a maximum of a few hours and others for several nights.