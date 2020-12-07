Gemini meteor shower is coming: what to know

The Gemini meteor shower is the last one of the year and is set to provide a great show for the Starcassers, experts say.

According to Ertsky, it is expected to peak in the evenings from December 13 to December 14, but there may have been a decent scattering of meteorites the night before (December 11-12 and). December 12-13) Also, ”the organization added.

“Geminites If you look at the best time of the night, centered around 2am in all parts of the world, in the dark sky,” Earthsky Wrote On its website. “The meteorite is bold, white, and fast. This rain is favorable to the northern hemisphere of the Earth, but it is also visible from the southern hemisphere. The curious rock comet called 3200 Python is the parent body of this rain.”

At the peak of the rain, about 120 Gemini meteorites can be seen per hour NASA. “Geminites are bright and fast meteors and they are yellow,” the space agency wrote on its website.

Earthsky said it is best to see Gemini at 2 a.m., meaning that the meteor “looks like radiation” because the radioactive point of the rain is very high in the sky. However, you can see them as early as 9 or 10pm, which also gives young spectators a chance to see the show, NASA added.

Gemini meteorites rocket through the solar system at a speed of approximately 79,000 miles per hour and have been known to produce fireballs in the past.

How do meteors form?

When a meteorite forms, a meteorite forms, which is a type of space rock Asteroid – A rocky body orbiting the sun – enters the Earth’s atmosphere. As space debris passes by, scientists call it a “meteorite”, which then evaporates – resulting in friction – appearing as bright streaks of light in the sky.

“Because of their appearance, some of these lines of light are called meteorite shooting stars.” NASA explains in a blog post. “But scientists know that meteorites are not stars – they are just rocks!”

Gemini meteorites

Most meteor showers are formed from comets, but the Gemini meteor shower actually originates from the aforementioned asteroid, 3200 Python.

According to NASA, this asteroid, which could be a “dead comet” or a “rock comet”, takes 1.4 years to orbit the sun. Unlike other comets, NASA explained that it does not have a tail and that its spectrum resembles a rocky asteroid and is denser than the cometary dust scales that form meteorite fragments.

It was first discovered on October 11, 1983, and named after the character in Greek mythology who drove Helios’ toad.

