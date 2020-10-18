Home Tech Genshin Impact Klee banner kicks off this week

Oct 18, 2020 0 Comments
next Genshin Impact The focus 5 star has come into sight and she is burning. that much Official Twitter Account The following event was announced. ㅏ Genshin Impact The Klee banner called Sparking Steps kicks off on October 20th, 2020.

miHoYo has released the following banner with an image showing the 4 focus units. The star is the five-star Klee, the Pyro Wizard in Montstadt.

together As the last banner, Anemone archer twenty, There are also three four-star units that appear as focus characters. One is Hydro Swordsman Xingqiu. Also featured is Noelle, a four-star geo-character who can use Claymore (and clubs like Debate Club). Finally Anemone wizard sucrose Close the group.

Currently we have this Genshin Impact The Klee banner will appear on October 20th, 2020 at 18:00 server time. The end date for Sparkling Steps was not mentioned. But if it follows the same pattern as Goblets’ Venti’s Ballad and lasts for 20 days, it will end on November 9th, 2020.

Genshin Impact Ready to use on PlayStation 4, PC, and Android and Apple iOS devices. It is also being developed for the Nintendo Switch. The Sparkling Steps banner will appear in-game starting October 20, 2020.

