George Clooney and Julia Roberts film in Australia, with pandemic under control – Culture

George Clooney e Julia robert are the most recent Hollywood stars to appear in a film shot in Australia thanks to a local government fund for big budget productions and the country’s low exposure to the coronavirus pandemic.

A movie Ticket to paradise received a grant equivalent to $ 4.9 million from Queensland to record this year in the Whitsunday Islands and other parts of the Australian state.

Other stars who have landed in Australia in recent months for film and TV recordings include Matt Damon, Mark Whalberg, Natalie Portman, Zac Efron, Idris Elba, Liam Neeson, Melissa McCarthy and Tom Hanks.

Nicole Kidman and Chris Hemsworth are among the Australians bringing home big productions, although the arrival of heavyweights has drawn criticism due to a government restriction on the entry of Australian citizens and reports that some celebrities have bypassed hotel quarantines.

Australia’s aggressive response to the pandemic, including lockdowns and border closures, has dramatically reduced community transmission of the virus, making the country popular for so-called Hollywood “runaway productions”.

The filmmakers also cited a $ 306 million increase in Australian rental subsidies since 2020 as the reason.

In Ticket to paradise, the Whitsunday Islands take the place of Bali, Indonesia, and Clooney and Roberts live as a divorced couple who attend their daughter’s wedding.