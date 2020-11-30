George Clooney claims to have cut his hair with a floppy vacuum

Photo: Eric Vogue / Getty Images for Hulu

Sunday, George Clooney Opened up CBS Sunday morning About his career, his personal life and his (allegedly) preferred method of cutting his hair: with the vacuum haircut attachment of the 80s Floppy, Probably known through Wayne’s WorldS Parody of the iconic information product.

“I’ve been cutting my own hair for 25 years,” the actor said. “My hair is really like straw, so it’s easy to cut. You can’t really make too many mistakes. So, many years ago, I bought an item called a floppy. ”Clooney says,“ It comes with a vacuum cleaner and clippers. Yes, I still have. My haircut is two minutes. “The actor laughed,” Listen, man, it works. “

Says actor / director George Clooney hatthattracysmith Using a floppy haircut machine – he has been cutting his hair for years https://t.co/SWYT8pFC8h pic.twitter.com/bKepm5LQCM – CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (பி CBS Sunday) November 29, 2020

Now, we have never seen George Clooney cut his hair in person (how many times have we politely asked), but his excellent hair and His lifelong love of suits, We think Clooney pulls our legs with a vacuum haircut method. Still, we need Clooney’s good friend and former roommate Richard Kind Weight to know for sure. Until then: George Clooney, thank you for once reminding me of the dull end of a terrible year, for a bright bright moment, when people actually cut their hair with a floppy.