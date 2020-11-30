Home entertainment George Clooney claims to have cut his hair with a floppy vacuum

George Clooney claims to have cut his hair with a floppy vacuum

Nov 30, 2020 0 Comments
George Clooney claims to have cut his hair with a floppy vacuum

Photo: Eric Vogue / Getty Images for Hulu

Sunday, George Clooney Opened up CBS Sunday morning About his career, his personal life and his (allegedly) preferred method of cutting his hair: with the vacuum haircut attachment of the 80s Floppy, Probably known through Wayne’s WorldS Parody of the iconic information product.

“I’ve been cutting my own hair for 25 years,” the actor said. “My hair is really like straw, so it’s easy to cut. You can’t really make too many mistakes. So, many years ago, I bought an item called a floppy. ”Clooney says,“ It comes with a vacuum cleaner and clippers. Yes, I still have. My haircut is two minutes. “The actor laughed,” Listen, man, it works. “

Now, we have never seen George Clooney cut his hair in person (how many times have we politely asked), but his excellent hair and His lifelong love of suits, We think Clooney pulls our legs with a vacuum haircut method. Still, we need Clooney’s good friend and former roommate Richard Kind Weight to know for sure. Until then: George Clooney, thank you for once reminding me of the dull end of a terrible year, for a bright bright moment, when people actually cut their hair with a floppy.

READ  Kelly Lipa, Mark Con Suel Ross, fans comment on'filling the pants' after Halloween throwback photos

You May Also Like

George Clooney has been cutting his own hair with Flopie for years

George Clooney has been cutting his own hair with Flopie for years

Darth Vader actor David Bruce has died at the age of 85

Darth Vader actor David Bruce has died at the age of 85

Lil Yass was shot dead at the age of 25 in California a day after he thanked his followers.

Kevin Hart defends the clubhouse chat about ‘Ho’ daughter Joke

Kevin Hart defends the clubhouse chat about ‘Ho’ daughter Joke

Kim Kardashian's death row sparks Julius Jones fame

Kim Kardashian’s death row sparks Julius Jones fame

'Utopia' canceled by Amazon after a season - deadline

‘Utopia’ canceled by Amazon after a season – deadline

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *