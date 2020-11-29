George Clooney has been cutting his own hair with Flopie for years

George ClooneyDIY-Haircut has been in hype for a long time before the epidemic – but he seeks out what many consider to be a gimmick product … and he has been doing it for decades !!!

Says actor / director George Clooney hatthattracysmith Using a floppy haircut machine – he has been cutting his hair for years https://t.co/SWYT8pFC8h pic.twitter.com/bKepm5LQCM – CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (பி CBS Sunday) November 29, 2020

The actor made the revelation on CBS Sunday Morning – he said Tracy Smith He has been using floppy for a while now. So the Clooney you dreamed of is what you saw late … all floppy.

If you do not know what it is … This is a hair cutting device that has been hawking in infomercials since the late 80s. Floppy is part hair clippers and part vacuum – all you do is run it over your head, and Priesto!

This may seem like a lot of nonsense, but hey … it works anyway, according to George. Also, the best part – it’s 99 9.99 (inflationary prices) 4 easy payments only.

In all seriousness, everyone is shocked that George’s beautiful appearance – most likely due to his haircut – is the result of a device like Flobby. You would think that a guy at some exclusive stylist in Italy would spend from 200 to $ 300 for a cut, but no … he does it himself and does the work in 2 minutes.

The funny thing is that the Twitter account for George’s new movie “The Midnight Sky” came as a joke and dropped some of their floppy insights … as they could not confirm or deny the use of floppy in the set. READ The Famous Actor Voicing Tenzin in 'The Legend of Korra'