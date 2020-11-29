George Clooney has been cutting his own hair with Flopie for years

George ClooneyDIY-Haircut has been in hype for a long time before the epidemic – but he seeks out what many consider to be a gimmick product … and he has been doing it for decades !!!
The actor made the revelation on CBS Sunday Morning – he said Tracy Smith He has been using floppy for a while now. So the Clooney you dreamed of is what you saw late … all floppy.
If you do not know what it is … This is a hair cutting device that has been hawking in infomercials since the late 80s. Floppy is part hair clippers and part vacuum – all you do is run it over your head, and Priesto!
This may seem like a lot of nonsense, but hey … it works anyway, according to George. Also, the best part – it’s 99 9.99 (inflationary prices) 4 easy payments only.
In all seriousness, everyone is shocked that George’s beautiful appearance – most likely due to his haircut – is the result of a device like Flobby. You would think that a guy at some exclusive stylist in Italy would spend from 200 to $ 300 for a cut, but no … he does it himself and does the work in 2 minutes.
The funny thing is that the Twitter account for George’s new movie “The Midnight Sky” came as a joke and dropped some of their floppy insights … as they could not confirm or deny the use of floppy in the set.
Considering that George claims to be lying around his trusty floppy house, we would not have passed him by having brought it every time in the hair and makeup trailer.