George Jesus’ comment on the Ten Deaths by Govt-19 in Benfica

The Benfica coach is relying on the players he has got for Monday’s game against the National team.

A large number of players were unavailable in Benfica due to suffering from Covit-19 disease, which dominated the press conference for the preview of the game with the National scheduled for Monday at 17h00.

George Jesus is unbelievable to Vlacodimos, Heldon Light, Gilberto, Diego Conwalls, Vertonghen, Ottamandi, Nuno Tavares, Grimaldo, Everton and Waltzmid, and despite his lack of confidence in the players he beats.

“Of course, we have to work with those we have, we believe in all the possibilities and the quality of the players. Many of the ten players, including my technical team, support me in the work we do, but we are confident that the players who are going to play will do what they can for themselves and their colleagues at home. We hope that Benfica will be able to match the pace and competition pace with the national difficulties as much as possible. We need to come up with solutions to create target conditions with collective and personal standards, “said Eagles coach, who assured that he did not intend to adjourn the meeting on Monday:

Jesus concluded, “We have put this suffering in jeopardy. It is not my responsibility to make these decisions for no reason. I have eleven soldiers with whom I will go forth and fight.”