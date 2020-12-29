Home sport George Jesus surprised by part 2 of Benfica: «The team was afraid of not winning» – Benfica

George Jesus surprised by part 2 of Benfica: «The team was afraid of not winning» – Benfica

Dec 30, 2020 0 Comments
George Jesus surprised by part 2 of Benfica: «The team was afraid of not winning» - Benfica

20:17

The coach hoped there would be continuity regarding what was done in the first half

George Jesus loved Benfica’s first half against Portimonas (2-1) and admitted he did not expect such a big fall in the second half.

“Two good things: victory and the first part of Benfica. With a lot of quality at this point, with two goals, we could have scored more. In the second part, when the game was easy, the team was nervous when they started to defend. We need to know how to defend the team. The ball was blocked by pressing the carrier and then there were situations of danger with the centers, which were so scored that when the team did not justify the lack of quality, there was a fear that the real team could not win.This happens when a team is not very quiet.Bedrinho entered, but still out of tune There, Portimoness began to dominate our centers.

Was Torft / Weil better?

“Yes, but it was not noticed today, it was one of the factors in the break. But they were not the only culprits. There was a gap between our second and first rows. It was difficult to close our left sidewalk. .We improved the left side a bit with Cervi and Nuno Towers. Rafa is the best on the field. ”

By registration

20

Have your say

READ  Beginning grid and race preview for Styrian Grand Prix

You May Also Like

A bola - newspaper «Marga Sport tries to unravel the secret of the game

A bola – newspaper «Marga Sport tries to unravel the secret of the game

The Ball - January already has a title to win in January »(FC Porto)

The Ball – January already has a title to win in January »(FC Porto)

Ottavio suspended for two games: FC questions Porto CD timing

Ottavio suspended for two games: FC questions Porto CD timing

The Ball - they lose space for kids if they make it easy விளையாட்டு (Sports)

The Ball – they lose space for kids if they make it easy விளையாட்டு (Sports)

Messi criticizes former Barcelona president: "I know I need to go to a psychologist

Messi criticizes former Barcelona president: “I know I need to go to a psychologist

Run Part 2 in Zamorin

Run Part 2 in Zamorin

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *