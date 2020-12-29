George Jesus surprised by part 2 of Benfica: «The team was afraid of not winning» – Benfica

George Jesus loved Benfica’s first half against Portimonas (2-1) and admitted he did not expect such a big fall in the second half.

“Two good things: victory and the first part of Benfica. With a lot of quality at this point, with two goals, we could have scored more. In the second part, when the game was easy, the team was nervous when they started to defend. We need to know how to defend the team. The ball was blocked by pressing the carrier and then there were situations of danger with the centers, which were so scored that when the team did not justify the lack of quality, there was a fear that the real team could not win.This happens when a team is not very quiet.Bedrinho entered, but still out of tune There, Portimoness began to dominate our centers.

Was Torft / Weil better?

“Yes, but it was not noticed today, it was one of the factors in the break. But they were not the only culprits. There was a gap between our second and first rows. It was difficult to close our left sidewalk. .We improved the left side a bit with Cervi and Nuno Towers. Rafa is the best on the field. ”