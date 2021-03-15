German doctors want to put him back in jail to avoid a third wave

JN / Agent Today at 16:25

To avoid a third wave of the epidemic, Germany’s intensive care unit on Monday called for the country’s immediate return to prison. The number of new cases of Govt-19 is gradually increasing.

“As the data we have and the British mutation are spreading, we strongly advise you to return to prison immediately to avoid strong third waves,” Christian Karachiyanidis, director of intensive care in Germany, told RBB, the national broadcaster.

Like many European countries, Germany was imprisoned for the first two months of the year. In late February, it eased restrictions on the opening of non-essential businesses such as schools, hairdressers and museums and other cultural institutions, after which the number of cases in the country gradually increased.

“We’re not going to get much out of being open in the next few weeks because it’s going to take us to a higher level quickly, and it’s twice as hard to push the numbers down,” said Karachiyanidis, who works at the German Intermediate Medical Association for Intensive and Emergency (DIVI), which is being treated in German hospitals Evaluates efficiency.

DIVI figures show that about 2,800 people are currently in intensive care in Germany, but Karakinidis has guaranteed that the number could rise to “five or six thousand” if regional governments do not respond immediately to an increase in the number of cases with drastic measures.

“It is clear that the number of intensive care units will increase rapidly if we give the virus a chance,” the doctor concluded, advising the government to continue vaccinating people over the age of 50.

The weekly incidence of Govt-19 epidemics in the country is on the rise, with 82.2 epidemics per 100,000 population, up from 68 epidemics per 100,000 population last week. In the past 24 hours, Germany has recorded 47 deaths from SARS Cove-2 infection, revealing that it is getting worse compared to last Monday, according to data from the Robert Cock Institute.

A spokeswoman for President Angela Merkel at a conference on Monday said recent restrictions could ease tensions if numbers continue to rise.

Last week, Lothar Wheeler, head of the German Disease Control Organization, warned that a third wave had already begun. “We have to avoid the same situation that existed before Christmas, there are so many infections, so many serious cases and so many deaths,” said Wyler, president of the Robert Koch Institute for Public Health (RKI).

In Germany, the epidemic has already caused 2,575,849 epidemics, claiming 73,418 deaths, and 2,365,100 German survivors.