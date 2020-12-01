Home World German police are investigating after the disappearance of the giant Folic ‘monument’

German police have opened an investigation into the disappearance of a large wooden sculpture from a hill that appeared without explanation several years ago.

The two-meter-tall (7-foot) sculpture appeared to have been cut over the weekend, local newspaper Algiers Zaidung reported Monday, leaving only a pile of sawdust 1,738 meters (5,702 feet) south of Grinden Mountain. Bavaria, 140 km southwest of Munich.

Respect for the male genitalia has gained popularity in recent years as a destination for mountaineers, and has even appeared on Google Maps, where it has been classified as a “cultural monument”. Local story goes that it was made as a birthday present for a young man who did not appreciate the gift, so the 200kg (440-pound) sculpture was pulled up the hill and left there.

In recent weeks, the sculpture has been enjoying mixed fortunes, being knocked over and put back on, but there is a beer dedicated to local wines (“A firm, natural red beer”).

The German news agency dpa reported that police were investigating the disappearance in the Bavarian city of Kempton, although it was not clear if a crime had taken place. The owner of the sculpture is unknown.

It has been a difficult few days for unusual, mysterious monuments. The 3.5 meter (11 ft) steel track in the Utah Desert has attracted so much attention since its discovery fifteen days ago Has disappeared.

The San Juan County Sheriff said there was no evidence in the office to spend more time and energy investigating who took the item, which is illegal.

On November 18 a wildlife biologist was assisted by a state helicopter team to count the Python sheep. Utah officials did not specify where the orbit was, but people soon discovered it by satellite imagery from 2016 and determined its GPS coordinates.

With the Associated Press

