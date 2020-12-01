Germany bans extreme right-wing, pro-Nazi group; Police raided homes

BERLIN (AP) – More than 180 police officers raided homes in three German states early Tuesday morning following a German government ban on a far-right group, the interior ministry said.

The German news agency DPA reported that the homes of 11 members of the far-right group were searched in Hesse, McLenberg West-Pomerania and North Rhine-Westphalia to seize the group’s financial and far-right propaganda materials.

“Anyone who fights against the fundamental values ​​of our free society will feel the resolute reaction of our government,” said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. “There is no place for an association that sows hatred in this country and operates on the resurrection of a Nazi state.”

The Interior Ministry said members of the group wanted to re-establish the Nazi dictatorship and end democracy. 44 in their name is D.T. Refers to the fourth letter of the alphabet, and is an abbreviation for the category Trilvener. Oscar Dirlevanger was a notorious Nazi war criminal and commander of a Nazi SS special unit.

Founded in 2016, the far-right group is known for its anti-Semitic and racist ideology and its violent and aggressive appearance on public and social media.

On Tuesday, officers found knives, a cloth, a crossbow and bayonets during their search. They also confiscated Nazi devotional items such as swastikas and flags.

Earlier this year, the dpa reported that the German government had banned Combat 18 and other far-right groups, including Nordadler.