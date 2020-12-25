Home Economy Germany confirms case of new corona virus variant | News on Politics, Economy and Society in Germany | D.W.

Dec 25, 2020 0 Comments
A new, more contagious variant of the corona virus, which was identified in the UK by German authorities on Thursday (24/12), has now been detected in German territory, raising fears that it could spread across the country.

The victim was a woman who left London’s Heathrow Airport last Sunday to visit family members in Germany. He tested positive for the corona virus while landing at Frankfurt Airport in the west of the country.

Further genetic analysis, carried out later by a laboratory in Berlin, revealed that it was B.1.1.7 because the new strain identified in the United Kingdom was named.

“This is the first known case in Germany,” health officials in the German state of Baden-Wர்டrttemberg said in a statement Thursday, where relatives of the victim woman live.

Since the positive end, he has been isolated in his family home. The state health department said the patient developed mild symptoms and all three people who had been in close contact with him were in solitary confinement.

Germany banned flights from the UK just hours after the woman, who suffered from the new strain, flew away. Many countries around the world imposed similar restrictions on Wednesday night, including Brazil.

Last Saturday, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson announced the tightening of control measures in some parts of the country in an attempt to contain a new variant of the corona virus, which is highly contagious.

Preliminary reports suggest that such a mutation could be “up to 70% contagious” in SARS-Cove-2, according to the British Prime Minister. Since then, countries such as South Africa, Denmark and Singapore have also announced a new strain on their region.

This week, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that the new variant is highly contagious, but said there is no evidence that it causes more severe cases.

EK / afp / dpa / rtr

