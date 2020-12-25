Germany confirms case of new corona virus variant | News on Politics, Economy and Society in Germany | D.W.

A new, more contagious variant of the corona virus, which was identified in the UK by German authorities on Thursday (24/12), has now been detected in German territory, raising fears that it could spread across the country.
The victim was a woman who left London’s Heathrow Airport last Sunday to visit family members in Germany. He tested positive for the corona virus while landing at Frankfurt Airport in the west of the country.
Further genetic analysis, carried out later by a laboratory in Berlin, revealed that it was B.1.1.7 because the new strain identified in the United Kingdom was named.
“This is the first known case in Germany,” health officials in the German state of Baden-Wர்டrttemberg said in a statement Thursday, where relatives of the victim woman live.
Since the positive end, he has been isolated in his family home. The state health department said the patient developed mild symptoms and all three people who had been in close contact with him were in solitary confinement.
Germany banned flights from the UK just hours after the woman, who suffered from the new strain, flew away. Many countries around the world imposed similar restrictions on Wednesday night, including Brazil.
Last Saturday, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson announced the tightening of control measures in some parts of the country in an attempt to contain a new variant of the corona virus, which is highly contagious.
Preliminary reports suggest that such a mutation could be “up to 70% contagious” in SARS-Cove-2, according to the British Prime Minister. Since then, countries such as South Africa, Denmark and Singapore have also announced a new strain on their region.
This week, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that the new variant is highly contagious, but said there is no evidence that it causes more severe cases.
EK / afp / dpa / rtr
-
The rich man who profited from Govt-19
How to get rich
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (pictured at the Taj Mahal with girlfriend Laura Sanchez) is already the richest man in the world, and he has multiplied his assets with the corona virus. Forbes magazine estimates his net worth at $ 193 billion. His e-commerce company did business fast during epidemics. Amazon’s role broke new records.
-
The rich man who profited from Govt-19
High technology in the market
Elon Muskin’s company Tesla manufactures cars, but in the stock market it is considered a high-tech company. Musk profited from market interest in technology stocks during epidemics. Not long ago, South African businessman Bill Gates topped the list of the richest people in the world. His net worth is $ 132 billion.
-
The rich man who profited from Govt-19
The right idea at the right time
The increase in the number of people working from home during epidemics is Eric Juan’s best chance. Zoom’s founder left China for the United States when he was 27 years old. After a few years on rival WebX, he launched his own video conferencing site Zoom I in 2019. Since the crisis, the company’s stock has exploded. The yuan is estimated to be worth $ 19 billion in assets.
-
The rich man who profited from Govt-19
Success through physical exercises
It is best for John Foley to close the rules of distance and gyms. In 2013, he was looking for support for his gym equipment on a crowded platform. Today, people are willing to spend a lot of money on Pelton. The company’s share tripled during the epidemic, and unexpectedly, nearly 50-year-old Foley became a millionaire.
-
The rich man who profited from Govt-19
The winner of the world
Created by Tobias Ludke, Shopify allows merchants to create their own online stores. Born in Coblins, the German emigrated to Canada in 2002 and, like many others, started a garage business. Today, Shopify is Canada’s most valuable company, with its share price doubling since March. Forbes estimates Ludke’s 39-year-old fortune at $ 9 billion.
-
The rich man who profited from Govt-19
Millionaire overnight
In early January, Ukhur Sahin bet on the right horse while working on the vaccine against Kovit-19. The vaccine, developed by its German company Biotech, is already approved in the United Kingdom. The vaccine caught Sahin’s attention and made him a millionaire. The value of the shares he holds is estimated at $ 5 billion.
-
The rich man who profited from Govt-19
Successful products
Homefood food kit company Halofresh is on the rise. According to November data, profits tripled during epidemics. Co-founder and partner Dominic Richter made extensive use of restaurant closures. He is not yet at the level of billionaires who have benefited from the epidemic, but he has the right materials to get there.
-
The rich man who profited from Govt-19
Amazon is fine
Jeff Bezos is not the only one who has become rich with Amazon during epidemics. Thanks to the company’s shares, Bezos ’ex-wife McKenzie Scott has topped the list of the world’s richest women. His net worth is estimated at $ 72 billion.
Author: Nicola Martin