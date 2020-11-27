Germany has called for the closure of ski resorts in Europe

Germany Alpine countries prefer to cover ski resorts Corona virus Epidemic, but proves that it is difficult to reach an agreement with neighboring Austria, Chancellor Angela Merkel Said Thursday.

“Sky season Approaching. We will try to consolidate in Europe whether all the ski resorts can be closed, “Merkel told parliament, which could not provide opposition from Austria, but Germany would try again.

During the first waves of the corona virus earlier this year, many Germans were infected in the Austrian ski resort of Ishkel. Germany Last month it issued travel alerts to popular ski destinations in Austria, Italy and Switzerland.

France, Italy, Austria and Germany have also ordered the elevator lift, which was operational in early winter, not to be closed now, in the hope that all resorts would benefit from the peak season – while the infection rate is declining.

Download NBC News app For important news and politics

The nationwide lockout in Austria is set to be lifted on December 7, but it is unclear what that means for the ski industry. Austria is sluggish about general European rules.

Germany is Austria’s largest source of foreign tourists.

Earlier this week, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned people not to ski during the Christmas holidays, which could help prevent a second wave of corona virus outbreaks.

He urged other European countries to adopt common rules for the sector to prevent cases being imported from abroad if Italy kept its slides closed.

France says its ski slides should be unlimited until 2021.

Earlier this week, Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Blumel said that forcing the EU to close skiing areas would mean a loss of 2 billion euros (over $ 2.38 billion) to the EU.

Switzerland, which is not part of the EU, allows normal operations at its ski resorts.

Merkel agreed with the leaders of Germany’s 16 federal powers to extend and tighten the corona virus lock until December 20, but eased the rules to allow families and friends to celebrate the Christmas holidays together.