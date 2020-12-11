Get free food from McDonald’s by Christmas

Starting Monday, McDonald ‘ S offer free meals every day until Christmas Menu items like Big Max, Six-Piece Magnets, Egg McMuffins and Medium Fry are free until you spend at least $ 1 and place an order through their app. It’s not free lunch, but it’s very close.

Each day, the ad features a menu item that combines the holiday character of pop culture such as Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer, Patti the Elf, The Chriswolts, Scrooge. And Frosty the Snowman (its tie-in menu item is a McFlory Get it?).

Customers can redeem their free meal by clicking on the “Free Daily Vacation Deals” banner on the McDonald’s app homepage. Once they place an order at a nearby McDonald’s location, they can pick up their free menu item as part of their order.

Especially, on Christmas Eve, the fast food chain will be offering free soft baked chocolate chip cookies, it really is Free (Its Minimum $ 1 purchase is free only in ad-free).

As part of McDonald’s plans Strengthening With its loyalty reward scheme, the company strives to increase the user base in their application, which is why some of the best deals are on the rise Exclusive mobile offers.

Check out the daily free menu items:

December 14: Free Double Cheese Burger (Chris Volts)

Free Double Cheese Burger (Chris Volts) December 15: Free Big Mac (Nasty Snow Monster)

Free Big Mac (Nasty Snow Monster) December 16: Free Egg McMuffin (The Grinch)

Free Egg McMuffin (The Grinch) December 17: Free McDowell (John McLane)

Free McDowell (John McLane) December 18: Free Medium Fry (Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer)

Free Medium Fry (Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer) December 19: Free Six-Piece Magnets (Kismo)

Free Six-Piece Magnets (Kismo) December 20: Free Hot Cakes (Menu The Elf)

Free Hot Cakes (Menu The Elf) December 21: Free hot or iced coffee, any amount (Scrooge)

Free hot or iced coffee, any amount (Scrooge) December 22: Free McFly, Any Size (Frosty the Snowman)

Free McFly, Any Size (Frosty the Snowman) December 23: Free Bakery Item (Frank Costanza and others)