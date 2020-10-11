Get ready: bank billionaire Jamie Dimon warns that the return to normal is still far away.

For those of you who are expecting the world to return to normal in 2021, JPMorgan Chase JPM CEO Jamie Dimon has the following message:

Billionaire bank boss Comments quoted by Bloomberg News At a meeting this weekend, Friday, he said he does not expect to return to normal until the summer of 2021.

Dimon said it would take a long time for the bank offices to get full of employees due to local rules, lack of vaccines and personal preferences of employees. JPMorgan Chase currently expects to reach between 15% and 25% of its capacity.

“I’m starting to see some people return to the road,” Dimon explains, adding that the bank needs to get back to what it was doing right at the beginning of the year. “I think it can be done very safely. Some are afraid. We will see.”

As Bloomberg pointed out, Dimon is pushing for a city resumption to boost the economy and has been in office since June. He said he expects long-term economic and social damage if the shutdown lasts for a long time.

“Working from home has to work not only for our employees, but for our customers and customers,” Dimon explains that 40% of our employees can work from home after the epidemic.

As of now, the US has reported the most new daily cases since August, and former CDC director Tom Frieden said Saturday on CNN By the end of this month, another 20,000 COVID-19 deaths were said to be “necessary”.