Get real-time US election results on your phone with the latest notifications | tutelar

On U.S. election night, Guardian offers its readers a unique way to communicate the latest election results to their mobile phones.

what?

When results start coming out on Tuesday evening, we’ll send you a single mobile alert that automatically updates over the night with the latest national vote data. You can check vote counts and key developments in real time from your phone’s lock screen without tapping, searching or opening an app. (This is a mobile phone screen when not actively using.)

This notification is one of the fastest ways to receive election results after Tuesday. Since we don’t know how long it will take to calculate this year’s votes (hours, days or weeks), election reminders will continue to count until the election is officially convened, but you can minimize it at any time.

How do I register?

This alert is available worldwide for free on iOS and Android devices to anyone who downloads Guardian’s mobile app.

If you in America: If you already have the app and signed up for breaking news alerts in the US, you don’t need to do anything. You will automatically receive real-time election notifications. However, if you need to download the app or haven’t signed up for notifications yet, follow these steps:

You can download the Guardian app by searching for “The Guardian” in the iOS App Store on your iPhone or the Google Play Store on your Android phone.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure it’s up to date.

In the Guardian app, go to Settings> Notifications.

Turn on the ‘2020 U.S. Election’ notification

Outside the U.S.:

Search “The Guardian” in the iOS App Store on your iPhone or the Google Play Store on your Android phone to download the Guardian app.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure it’s up to date.

In the Guardian app, go to Settings> Notifications.

Turn on the ‘2020 U.S. Election’ notification

What will you receive?

When you sign up, you’ll receive a single, constantly updated notification that appears on your phone’s lock screen when results come out on election night. This notification not only displays the most recent electoral votes and states called, but also shows which swing states have been called and shows the breakdown of popular votes between the two top candidates.

You can also expand the alerts to see a data visualization showing election voting and the option to go to the Guardian live blog or the full results page.

How do I stop receiving notifications?

Does not matter. When a notification expands (pull down to expand the notification on Android, swipe sideways to tap on’View’, or press hard to expand on iOS), a button is attached to the notification, including an opt-out (on) option. iOS) or stop notifications (Android). Tap on it and your subscription will be cancelled.

Who generated the alert?

The project was developed by Guardian’s Mobile Innovation Lab in 2016 and was funded by the John S and James L Knight Foundation to deliver news on a small screen. The 2020 version was developed by the Guardian Apps team, which is part of the product and engineering department. Data from Associated Press, which has played a key role in evaluating US election results since 1848, is available in real time.