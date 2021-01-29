Home science Gets control over the new ‘Short Trailer’ featuring improvements on the PS5 and Xbox S

Jan 29, 2021 0 Comments
Control Ultimate Edition is coming on February 2nd!

Control One of the topics that will be a part of was announced yesterday (27) February PlayStation Plus. It is an undeniable fact that this was a big surprise for the subscribers of the service with the version Final version Title.

About the game:

Take on the role of Jesse Faden, director of the Federal Bureau of Control, whose headquarters in New York are invaded by a vicious enemy. Despite the exterior looks, the interior of the skyscraper is wide and ever-changing. You need to explore this unpredictable environment to clean the house and chase away the invaders.

The Ultimate Edition includes basic games, and the Foundation and AWE extensions.

On the PS5 console, use the Game Assistance feature on the console for tips and step-by-step instructions on how to solve puzzles and overcome challenges while exploring the old mansion.

Control: The Ultimate version for current generation consoles will be released on February 2, 2021, but can also run on Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PS4 and PC (supports free updates with previous generation console versions and saves downloads between generations).

See also: https://youtu.be/46bvjH2VTpg

Scholarship

Author Rebecca Pinho

Journalist interested in games and everything that covers this wonderful profession. “Games saved my life.”

READ  13 mummy coffins stacked in a well excavated in a cemetery in ancient Egypt

