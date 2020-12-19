Home entertainment Getting the narrowest and E-40 ‘Versus’ full concert setup, even bigger budget

Dec 19, 2020 0 Comments
“Versus” releases all stops for its 2020 final, when Too short And E-40 Hitting the stage it would be like a full-fledged stage concert … the show proves just how much money the cow made.

Bay Area Icons will face off on a soundstage in Norgall, reflecting a budget of nearly 000 500,000 for this single event … according to sources involved in the production.

TMJet received a map of the platform system as 40 and shorter, you might say Swiss Beats, Timbaland And Apple thinks big.

We are told that the MCs will be surrounded by concert-style lights and some expensive props – 2 of the classic old school cars will be on stage behind each other. Short and 40 both told us they pay homage to their war ghost hip-hop show.

Our sources at Apple – now streaming all “Versus” episodes – realize how much of a cultural event the show is, and they spend as much as it can.

In fact, the short and 40 were almost squared off at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple campus, but due to COVID security concerns, the show had to be moved.


TMZ.com

Unlike GC And Gucci Mane, Auckland legends “Versus” long-time friends without beef. However, when they came on “DMZ Live” they were both very clear Is playing to win.

Translation: Expect a lot of old school trash talk with the new school big budget product.

