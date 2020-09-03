Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumor: Heat, Raptors, Possibility to Be a Freelance Leader | Bleacher Report

Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press

Giannis Ante Toko Unpo Free agency rumors Milwaukee Bucks To 2-0 Miami heat In the semi-finals of the Eastern Conference.

Vincent Goodwill Yahoo Sports’ “public secret” NBA Bubble Inn Orlando, Florida, that heat and Toronto Raptors By becoming a free agent in 2021, it is the leader who is named MVP and Defender of the Year.

The Bucks lacked answers to Miami’s defensive game plans. It looks like they were lost a year ago when the Toronto Raptors used similar tactics in the conference finals. Antetokounmpo was disappointed with an embarrassing look when the team made plans to get him off the paint on a half court set.

Giannis Consistently Maintained the desire to stay in Milwaukee. He will have a chance to prove this offseason as the Bucks offer him a Super Max extension. If Antetokounmpo refuses to sign the contract, it will be a sign that he can explore the free contract, at which time Bucks will have to seriously consider trading him.

Super Max may be less attractive if the limit is expected to be lowered due to financial losses from COVID-19. It’s a complex situation that will reveal itself through rumor mills until Giannis gives instructions on how he wants to handle his future.

The Heat has been regularly linked with free agents since withdrawing from the LeBron James-Chris Bosh coup in 2010. The Raptors have a history of attracting and nurturing non-American talent, and Toronto has a strong Greek population that can rock the Greek monster. .